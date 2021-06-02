Man, Woman In Custody After Amber Alert Issued For 4-Year-Old In Connecticut

Two Connecticut residents are in custody after a 4-year-old boy who was the focus of an Amber Alert was found safe.

Armel Muhammad, of Middletown, was reported missing around 3:20 p.m., Tuesday, June 1 in Middletown.

The pre-schooler was last seen on Monday, May 31 in New Britain, where he had been left in the care of his uncle, Mario Jenkins, said the Middletown Police.

When Jenkins left for work, Armel remained in the custody of a family friend, identified as Stephanie Fonda, age 39, police said.

After Jenkins left, Fonda reportedly took his vehicle, along with the child without permission.

She was last seen driving a blue 2010 Chevy Malibu and was believed to be with her husband, David Fonda, age 38, said the Middletown Police.

As police in the Hartford area searched for the couple and the child an Amber Alert was issued and the child's picture was blasted across TV, radio, and news outlets.

By 9 p.m., police announced that the child had been found safe at the 5th Avenue Motel, in the town of Wethersfield.

He was sent to an area hospital for a checkup as a precaution, police said.

David and Stephanie Fonda were taken into custody and will be charged Wednesday, June 2 by the New Britain police.

