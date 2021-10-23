Man, Woman Accused Of Stealing $1,140 Worth Of Merchandise From CT Store

A man and woman were charged with larceny after allegedly stealing more than $1,140 worth of goods from a Connecticut Hollister store.

Andres Alvarado, age 28, of Queen Village, and Graciela Novoa, age 57, of Queens, were arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 6 by the Milford Police in New Haven County.

Milford Police responded to the store located at 1201 Boston Post Road at the Connecticut Post Mall on the report of a shoplifting that just occurred.

An investigation led to the arrest of both Alvarado and Novoa who are accused of stealing approximately $1,140 worth of merchandise from the store.

Alvarado and Novoa are also accused of concealing the clothing with spandex material and tin foil in order to avoid store censors.

They were both charged with:

Larceny

Conspiracy to commit larceny

Possession of a shoplifting device

The women were released on a $2,500 bond.

