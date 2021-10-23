Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

News

Man, Woman Accused Of Stealing $1,140 Worth Of Merchandise From CT Store

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The Connecticut Post Mall.
The Connecticut Post Mall. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man and woman were charged with larceny after allegedly stealing more than $1,140 worth of goods from a Connecticut Hollister store.

Andres Alvarado, age 28, of Queen Village, and Graciela Novoa, age 57, of Queens, were arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 6 by the Milford Police in New Haven County.

Milford Police responded to the store located at 1201 Boston Post Road at the Connecticut Post Mall on the report of a shoplifting that just occurred. 

An investigation led to the arrest of both Alvarado and Novoa who are accused of stealing approximately $1,140 worth of merchandise from the store. 

Alvarado and Novoa are also accused of concealing the clothing with spandex material and tin foil in order to avoid store censors. 

They were both charged with:

  • Larceny
  • Conspiracy to commit larceny
  • Possession of a shoplifting device

The women were released on a $2,500 bond. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.