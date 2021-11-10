Contact Us
Man Walking In Lane Of I-95, Struck, Killed By Truck, CT State Police Say

Kathy Reakes
A pedestrian who was walking in the middle of a lane on I-95 was struck and killed, authorities announced.
Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

A pedestrian who was walking in the middle of a lane on I-95 was struck and killed, authorities announced.

Luis Guzman, age 29, of Roxbury, Massachusetts in Suffolk County, was killed around 2 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 10, in Waterford, in New London County, said the Connecticut State Police.

According to troopers, a truck was traveling northbound on I-95, in the right lane of two, at the beginning of the exit 82A off-ramp lane when he struck Guzman who was walking southbound in the lane.

Guzman died at the scene. The driver of the truck was not injured.

The accident remains under investigation and any witnesses are asked to contact TFC Bettini at 860-848-6500 ext.5052

