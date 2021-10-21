Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice
Man Struck, Killed By Metro-North New Haven Line Train

Kathy Reakes
A man standing on the railroad tracks near Milford was hit and killed by a Metro-North train.
A man standing on the railroad tracks near Milford was hit and killed by a Metro-North train. Photo Credit: Metro-North

A man standing on the train tracks was fatally struck by a Metro-North train in Connecticut.

According to Dave Steckel, with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the "unauthorized man" was on the tracks around 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 20, just west of Milford in New Haven County when he was struck and killed by the train.

Steckel said the incident was not accidental and no criminality is suspected.

Following the incident service between Milford and New Haven on the New Haven Line was delayed. 

The incident is being investigated by the MTA Police.

The man's name is not being released pending notification of next of kin.

