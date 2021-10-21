Man Struck, Killed By Metro-North New Haven Line Train

A man standing on the train tracks was fatally struck by a Metro-North train in Connecticut.

According to Dave Steckel, with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the "unauthorized man" was on the tracks around 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 20, just west of Milford in New Haven County when he was struck and killed by the train.

Steckel said the incident was not accidental and no criminality is suspected.

Following the incident service between Milford and New Haven on the New Haven Line was delayed.

The incident is being investigated by the MTA Police.

The man's name is not being released pending notification of next of kin.

