Man Sentenced For Trafficking Drugs To Connecticut

An out-of-state man has been sentenced to 20 months in prison for trafficking drugs into Connecticut.

Leonard C Boyle, acting US Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that Noe Castro, age 51, of Phoenix, Arizona, was sentenced Wednesday, Oct. 20.

According to court documents and statements made in court, in late 2018, the Drug Enforcement Administration’s New Haven Task Force and New Haven Police Department began investigating an organization that was responsible for trafficking kilogram-quantities of heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine from Mexico and Arizona to the New Haven area.

Investigators subsequently identified Juan Carlos Gonzalez-Rubio as being responsible for moving narcotics from Arizona to Connecticut, the documents said.

Between March and May 2019, investigators intercepted three packages – two that contained approximately one kilogram of cocaine, and one that contained approximately one kilogram of a mixture of heroin and fentanyl – that Gonzalez-Rubio, with Castro’s assistance, had shipped from Arizona to New Haven.

The investigation revealed that Gonzalez-Rubio and Castro trafficked narcotics both through the use of commercial shipping methods, like UPS and FedEx, and by secreting drugs in cars with hidden compartments that were transported on commercial car-haulers.

Castro has been detained since his arrest in March 2020. In June, he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with the intent to distribute, heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine.

In August, Gonzalez-Rubio was sentenced to 48 months of imprisonment.

