Man Sentenced For Role In Fairfield County Drug Ring

A Fairfield County man will spend two years in prison for his role in a drug trafficking organization in southern Connecticut.

Norwalk resident Donald Lawlor, 40, was sentenced in Hartford federal court to 24 months in prison, followed by a year of supervised release after pleading guilty last year to one count of use of a telephone to facilitate a narcotics trafficking offense.

U.S. Attorney John Durham said that in the summer of 2017, members of the FBI’s Bridgeport Safe Streets Task Force and Bridgeport Police Department began investigating suspects who were distributing narcotics in and around Bridgeport.

The investigation, which included the use of court-authorized wiretaps and controlled purchases of narcotics, resulted in federal charges against 19 people and the seizure of drugs, items used to process and package narcotics for street sale, eight firearms, and more than $360,000 in cash.

Durham said that Lawlor was intercepted several times on recorded calls assisting the drug trafficking activities of an associate who, from at least January 2017 until November last year, was distributing heroin, fentanyl, oxycodone, other opioids, cocaine and crack in and around Bridgeport.

Lawlor was arrested on Nov. 8, 2018 and pleaded guilty on Sept. 11 last year. He remains released on a $100,000 bond and has been ordered to report to prison on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

