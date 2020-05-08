Man Punches Female Conductor 30 Times In Fairfield County, MTA Says

A female Metro-North conductor was assaulted by a Fairfield County man after being told to move to a different car, MTA officials said.

The conductor instructed Bridgeport resident Elijah Sampson that he was sitting in a car that was closed to the public at approximately 11 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, and he was prompted to move to an open car.

Officials said that Sampson refused, and an engineer made contact with MTA police to meet at an upcoming station. When the train reached the Fairfield Metro station, Sampson punched the conductor approximately 30 times.

The conductor was taken to Bridgeport Hospital following the assault with facial lacerations and swelling to his eyes and face.

Sampson, 22, was arrested by MTA police and charged with assault on a public transit employee. He was arraigned this week on the charge and scheduled to appear in court at a later date to respond to the charge.

"This is a reprehensible attack on a Metro-North conductor who was simply doing her job," Catherine Rinaldi, president of the MTA Metro-North Railroad said in a statement. "The MTA Police made a rapid arrest and now the justice system must hold this individual responsible to the fullest extent of the law."

