Man Charged with Distributing Fentanyl Throughout Fairfield County

An alleged “large-scale distributor of fentanyl” in Fairfield County is facing federal drug charges after being busted by undercover investigators in Connecticut, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.

Anthony Figueroa-Gonzalez, 27, of Bridgeport, has been charged by a federal grand jury in New Haven for distributing fentanyl throughout Fairfield County.

U.S. Attorney John Durham said that in August last year, the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Bridgeport High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force identified Figueroa-Gonzalez as a large-scale distributor of fentanyl.

On Sept. 17 and Nov. 7, last year, investigators made controlled purchases of approximately 50 grams of fentanyl from Figueroa-Gonzalez in Bridgeport, Durham said.

Durham said Figueroa-Gonzalez was arrested on a federal complaint on Wednesday, May 6.

Figueroa-Gonzalez was charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute, and distribution of more than 40 grams of fentanyl. If he is convicted, Figueroa-Gonzalez faces up to 40 years in prison on each count. Figueroa-Gonzalez was released on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear back in federal court at a later date.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.