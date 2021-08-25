Man Charged As Accomplice In Dumping Fairfield County Native's Body In Barrel

A 29-year-old man was charged with helping to illegally dispose of the naked body of a New York City escort from Fairfield County in a barrel left on a quiet Northern New Jersey street.

In announcing the arrest of Aquellio Parker, of Queens, early Tuesday evening, Aug. 24, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella didn't say how authorities believe 42-year-old Greenwich native Nicole Flanagan died.

The prosecutor also didn't identify the person who authorities believe is the primary suspect in Flanagan's death. He did allege that Parker "assisted in moving" her remains "from New York to Ridgefield Park (in New Jersey)."

Flanagan's naked body was found in a 55-gallon barrel just off Teaneck Road in Ridgefield Park the morning of Friday, Aug. 13.

Parker, of Springfield Gardens, turned himself in to the NYPD on Sunday, Musella said.

He remained held pending extradition to New Jersey to face charges of being an accomplice to "desecrating, damaging, disturbing, moving, concealing and/or destroying human remains," the prosecutor said.

Flanagan, who had a minor criminal history, worked as an escort, the New York Post reported. She was identified through fingerprints, the Post reported.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.