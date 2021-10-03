Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

News

Man Busted With Thousands Of Fentanyl Pills During Traffic Stop, CT State Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The drugs seized.
The drugs seized. Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police

Connecticut State Police arrested a man for allegedly having thousands of fentanyl pills during a traffic stop as part of an initiative by the department's Narcotics Task Force.

The bust took place on Tuesday, Sept. 28, when members of the task force, along with the Drug Enforcement Agency, were conducting highway enforcement on I-95 in New Haven County.

According to state police, members of the task force stopped a 2009 Toyota with Pennsylvania plates for a motor vehicle violation in the Town of Orange, in New Haven County.

The driver was found to be in possession of approximately 5,238 Fentanyl pills pressed to look like Xanax pills, which weighed a total of 766 grams. 

The unidentified man was arrested and transported to Troop G in Bridgeport. 

He is being held on a $200,000 bond.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.