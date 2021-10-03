Man Busted With Thousands Of Fentanyl Pills During Traffic Stop, CT State Police Say

Connecticut State Police arrested a man for allegedly having thousands of fentanyl pills during a traffic stop as part of an initiative by the department's Narcotics Task Force.

The bust took place on Tuesday, Sept. 28, when members of the task force, along with the Drug Enforcement Agency, were conducting highway enforcement on I-95 in New Haven County.

According to state police, members of the task force stopped a 2009 Toyota with Pennsylvania plates for a motor vehicle violation in the Town of Orange, in New Haven County.

The driver was found to be in possession of approximately 5,238 Fentanyl pills pressed to look like Xanax pills, which weighed a total of 766 grams.

The unidentified man was arrested and transported to Troop G in Bridgeport.

He is being held on a $200,000 bond.

