Man Accused Of Producing Images Of Child Sex Abuse In Fairfield County

Zak Failla
An Easton man was arrested and charged with producing child pornography between 2018 and 2020.
A Fairfield County man faces up to 30 years in prison after being busted on child pornography charges.

Easton resident Robert McGuire, 41, has been arrested and charged by a federal grand jury with the production of child pornography on multiple occasions over the course of more than two years.

The indictment alleges that McGuire produced images of child pornography between February 2018 and June this year. The investigation into McGuire was led by the FBI and Easton Police Department.

McGuire, who has been detained since his arrest by the Easton Police Department on Friday, July 10, has pleaded not guilty to the child pornography charge.

If convicted, McGuire faces a minimum of 15 years and a maximum term of 30 years in prison.

