Loud Boom Heard In New England May Have Been Meteor, Scientists Say

A loud boom heard in parts of New England may have been caused by a meteor entering the atmosphere, according to a new report. Photo Credit: Flickr user Dominic's pics

New Hampshire TV station WMUR reported that some residents across parts of Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine reported hearing the sound around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10.

The news station said scientists reported that the sound may have been a sonic boom from a meteor that burned up after entering the atmosphere at supersonic speed.

WMUR said the only way to prove the sound was caused by a meteor would be if someone saw it.

WCVB, a news station in Boston, reported that the GOES-16 satellite captured a flash of light in the sky above New Hampshire during a period of time where there wasn't lightning, which one of the station's meteorologists said could be a sign of a meteor. 

