Lamont Announces Number Of Afghan Refugees Who Will Resettle In CT

Hundreds of Afghan refugees will soon call Connecticut home as Gov. Ned Lamont gets ready to welcome them into the Nutmeg State.

Lamont said that the State Department of Social Services will work with federal, state, and local officials to ensure that resources are properly allocated and municipalities have the support needed as 310 refugees make their way stateside.

“I welcome these individuals with open arms into our wonderful state,” the governor said. "It is our obligation and our duty to ensure these Afghan refugees feel welcome in our state, and we will work to ensure they have everything they need from food and shelter to education and job training.”

Lamont said he has directed the state Department of Social Services, under Commissioner Deidre Gifford, to "work with our partners across state government, the federal government, and at the local level to ensure all of the necessary resources are available and ready to provide support to these men, women, and children making the long trip to Connecticut from Afghanistan.”

The US Department of Homeland Security has ensured the state that these individuals will have all been vetted, in addition to having all necessary vaccinations, including for COVID-19, according to Lamont.

President Joe Biden previously issued an emergency determination that raised the national ceiling to 62,500 admissions, greater than that of the previous administration.

The federal government also authorized 8,000 additional special immigrant visas specifically for Afghan translators and interpreters working with the US military and meeting certain requirements.

“These evacuees are our allies and have supported our country for years, and it is our turn to return the favor,” he continued. "Connecticut has a legacy of being there for those in need, and we are proud to answer the call.”

