Know Them? Suspects At Large After Armed Robbery At CT Gas Station

Police have asked the public for information following an armed robbery at a Connecticut gas station.

In Tolland County, two male suspects armed with a pistol entered the Ultra gas station, located at Storrs Road in Mansfield, at about 11:10 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11, according to Connecticut State Police.

Police said the suspects arrived in an unknown vehicle and took an undisclosed amount of money.

The first suspect is described as being about 5-foot-6 and having a light complexion, authorities said.

He was wearing camouflage pants, a gray long-sleeve sweater with a red/orange vest over it, a gray hat, and a black ski mask, police said.

The second suspect is described as being 5-foot-9 and heavyset and wearing black athletic pants, a black long sleeve zip-up, and a multi-colored mask, State Police reported.

Police asked anyone with information about their identities or whereabouts to contact Detective Hogan at 860-896-3236 or matthew.hogan@ct.gov.

