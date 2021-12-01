Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice
Know Her? CT State Police Ask Public's Help Identifying Bank Fraud Suspect

Nicole Valinote
Police have asked the public for help identifying a woman accused of cashing checks that belonged to several victims of recent car break-ins in Connecticut. 

The woman cashed checks in the Windham County Town of Killingly and the Mossup area, police reported. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Trooper Blanchette #349 at (860)779-4900, Ext# 2011, or email Wilfred.Blanchetteiv@ct.gov. 

Tipsters are asked to reference case number 2100475677.

