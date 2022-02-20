Joint Investigation Leads To Arrest Of 'High-Impact' Trafficker Of Drugs, Firearms From CT

Police have arrested a 24-year-old man who investigators believe is a high-impact trafficker of drugs and firearms.

Luis Ortiz, from Worcester, Massachusetts and Putnam, Connecticut, was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 17, at a home in Worcester following an investigation.

Police said Ortiz was charged with gun and narcotics offenses, including the illegal sale of firearms, ammunition, and fentanyl.

The investigation into Ortiz's activities began in January after troopers received information that he was illegally in possession of firearms, authorities said.

Police said investigators arranged undercover purchases of drugs and guns from Ortiz, including purchases of:

An AR-15 rifle

Two untraceable pistols

Two revolvers

A 50-round high capacity drum magazine

A "significant amount" of suspected fentanyl

Investigators set up another undercover purchase on Feb. 17 for more than 100 grams of fentanyl and arrested Ortiz following the purchase, State Police reported.

The investigation leading to the arrest was conducted by the:

Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit,

Worcester Police,

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

