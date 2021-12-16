Hero Dog Credited With Saving Life Of CT Baby

There are dogs and then there are hero dogs.

That's what the Connecticut parents of a 9-month-old baby are saying after their dog helped save the child's life.

The incident took place on Monday, Dec. 13, when Hartford County residents Kelly and Jeff Dowling, of Glastonbury, said on Twitter, their Boston terrier Henry kept going into the baby's room and waking their daughter.

"Last night the dog kept breaking into the nursery and waking the baby," the couple wrote on Twitter. "She’s been sick, and I was getting so fed up with him."

Until the baby stopped breathing.

The couple rushed the baby to the hospital, where doctors were able to clear out her airways and send her home, reported ABC 7 Eyewitness News.

"We spent the night in the hospital. I don’t know what would have happened if he hadn’t woken her. We don’t deserve dogs," they added on Twitter.

As for Henry, he has spent the past few days being spoiled rotten and sees a steak in his future.

The baby had a bad cold and is recovering.

