Here's How Many Were Charged With DUI Over Thanksgiving Weekend, CT State Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Police lights
Police lights Photo Credit: Pixabay/Diego Parra

As the busy Thanksgiving holiday weekend comes to a close, Connecticut State Police announced how many arrests they made for DUI, along with the number of accidents investigated and fatalities.

As of 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 28, the department arrested 50 drivers for driving under the influence, the department said.

They also responded to 543 accidents with 46 reported injuries and one fatality on state roads.

The one fatality, which took the life of a 20-year-old East Hartford man, occurred in Hartford County on Route 2 early on Thanksgiving Day.

