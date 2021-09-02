Here's How Many Are Still Without Power In Connecticut

Nearly 10,000 residents in Connecticut are still without power more than 24 hours after Tropical Depression Ida made its way through the region.

As of 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2, 8,721 of Eversource’s 1.286 million Connecticut customers were still reporting outages, while United Illuminated was still working to repair 127 active outages that were impacting 509 of the company’s customers.

The most outages were reported in Bristol (736), followed by Stamford (617), Greenwich (589), Redding (512), Seymour (499), Sherman (434), New Canaan (379), Danbury (372), Ridgefield (359), Darien (335), East Lyme (305), New Fairfield (272), Bethany (264), Guilford (259), and Brookfield (199).

No estimated time of complete restoration has been provided by Eversource or United Illuminated.

“Our crews have restored more than 23,200 of our customers impacted by the strong storm, including 34 critical facilities,” Eversource officials stated on Thursday afternoon. "Most of the outages were caused by flooding and trees that fell onto our lines.

“This is a common sight across the state today—huge trees blocking roads and taking down power lines causing outages,” they noted. “Some fell from across the road or outside of our trim zone. Many times crews have to clear the road first before restoration can begin.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.