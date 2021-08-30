Help's On Way: CT National Guard, 40 Eversource Crews Head To Gulf For Ida Recovery

The Connecticut cavalry is coming.

Help is on the way to residents and businesses in the south that are suffering in the wake of Hurricane Ida as Eversource line crews and members of the Connecticut National Guard make their way to Louisiana to help with clean-up efforts.

Dozens of Eversource line crews said farewell to the Nutmeg State over the weekend as utility workers prepare to help restore power to more than a million homes and businesses.

Officials said that crews are expected to begin working 16-hour shifts for days at a time in Louisiana until power is restored and they can head home. They are expected to arrive in the heart of New Orleans at some point in the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 31.

“Just as crews across the country have answered the call to support our team after Henri, our crews are heading south to lend a hand with restoration efforts in Louisiana,” Eversource officials said. “They’ll arrive Wednesday to support Entergy's workforce with responding to the devastation caused by Ida.”

On social media, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont posted “Being no strangers to hurricane recovery, troops from The Connecticut National Guard and Eversource CT lineworkers are headed to Louisiana to help with cleanup. This is Connecticut's values in action — generosity and care. Proud to have been there to send them off this morning!”

