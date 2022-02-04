Gang Member From Fairfield County Involved In Shootings Sentenced

A Fairfield County gang member has been sentenced to 8.3 years in prison for offenses from his membership in a violent street gang.

Jacquon BeneJan, also known as “Blick,” age 20, of Bridgeport, was sentenced on Wednesday, Feb. 2, followed by three years of supervised release, said Leonard C Boyle, US Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

According to court documents and statements made in court, the FBI, ATF, DEA, US Marshals Service, and Bridgeport Police have been investigating multiple Bridgeport-based gangs whose members are involved in narcotics trafficking, murder, and other acts of violence.

BeneJan has been a member of the “Greene Homes Boyz,", a gang based in the Charles F. Greene Homes Housing Complex in Bridgeport’s North End, whose members and associates distributed heroin, crack cocaine, marijuana, and Percocet pills; committed numerous acts of violence against rival gang members and other individuals, and celebrated their criminal conduct on social media websites such as Facebook and YouTube, court documents said,

From approximately 2017 until August 2020, GHB/Hotz members had been aligned with members of the “Original North End," a gang based in the Trumbull Gardens area of Bridgeport, against rival groups in Bridgeport, including the East End, East Side, and PT Barnum gangs, as well as 150, which is a gang based on the West Side of Bridgeport, court documents show.

The investigation revealed that in February 2018, BeneJan and an associate shot and attempted to kill “MJ,” a member or associate of the 150 gang.

In October 2018, he and an associate shot and attempted to kill “MS,” a member or associate of the East End gang, inside the Greene Homes housing complex. In both of these shootings, innocent bystanders in their homes were either wounded or nearly wounded by stray bullets, officials said.

Law enforcement also made controlled purchases of narcotics from BeneJan. In March 2020, a court-authorized search of Benejan’s residence revealed two firearms and crack cocaine, court documents show.

BeneJan has been detained since February 2021. On Sept. 17, he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to engage in a pattern of racketeering activity.

