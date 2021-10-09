Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Five Rescued From Water After Boat Hits Rocks Off Fairfield County Coast

Joe Lombardi
Penfield Lighthouse
Penfield Lighthouse Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Five people aboard a boat in distress were rescued off the coast of Fairfield County.

Just before 10:20 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, marine units in Bridgeport responded to the boat off the Penfield Lighthouse. 

"Preliminary reports indicated that all parties were in the water due to their boat hitting the rocks," said Scott Appleby, the City of Bridgeport's Director of the Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security/Emergency Communications.

The Bridgeport Police Marine and Fire Boat were dispatched and were able to rescue the five from the water and transport them back to Captain’s Cove where AMR was staging. 

The incident is under investigation by the United States Coast Guard.

