Family Of Woman Charged In Missing Mom Case Says She Has Been 'Treated As Guilty'

Two years to the day that a Fairfield County mother, Jennifer Farber Dulos, went missing, the family of a woman charged in connection with her death says they are seeking justice.

In a statement released on Monday, May 24, the family of Michelle Troconis said it has suffered two years of injustice toward Michelle.

"Michelle is an amazing woman, mother, daughter, sister, and friend, who has been treated unfairly, contrary to what the American justice system is supposed to be about: With freedom and justice for all!" they said.

Troconis, who has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the disappearance of Dulos, was the late Fotis Dulos’ girlfriend when she vanished on May 24, 2019, after dropping off her five children at school.

"Michelle has been treated as if she were guilty from day one," the family said. "With police, investigators, the media and member of the public ignoring the presumption of innocence that the United States Constitution claims to offer all of its citizens."

Troconis, whose case has been delayed by COVID-19, is currently free on a more than $2 million bond. She is scheduled to appear Tuesday, May 25 for a hearing in Stamford.

According to arrest reports, police believe that Dulos was killed in her garage by Fotis Dulos after dropping off her children.

Arrests reports show that Tronconis was allegedly in a vehicle with Fotis Dulos in Hartford as he got rid of evidence and allegedly helped him cover up the crime.

Her family says "Michelle has been portrayed as a malicious and calculating woman by the media."

They added that arrest warrants have been "falsified what she told them (the police) and reach conclusions without facts to support them."

Tronconis, who has complained about having to wear an ankle bracelet as part of her release conditions, has pleaded not guilty to the charges against her.

“We value and respect the role of women in our society and oppose domestic abuse and discrimination, and therefore, support promoting women’s rights and protection,” the family said. “We will continue to support Michelle during this most difficult time for our family and we trust that justice and her innocence will prevail in the end. It is just a matter of time.”

