Fairfield County Woman Arrested By Capitol Police Found After Silver Alert Issued

A Fairfield County woman arrested for allegedly impersonating a police officer at a Capitol security checkpoint put in place for the Presidential Inauguration has been found safe after a Silver Alert was issued when she disappeared.

Linda MaGovern, age 63, of Stratford, was located in Maryland, said Stratford Police Captain Frank A. Eannotti.

The Silver Alert was issued by Stratford Police on Wednesday, Jan. 27, after MaGovern failed to return home after being released from custody following a psychiatric evaluation.

MaGovern was arrested on Saturday, Jan. 16, by United States Capitol Police officers who stopped her at First Street and Columbus Circle, NE, at the checkpoint, according to Capitol Police.

Capitol police said MaGovern presented what was identified as a military challenge coin, and stated that she was a law enforcement officer before the inauguration of President Joe Biden in Washington, D.C.

Metro DC Police reported she also said she was “a part of the presidential cabinet."

As the USCP officers questioned MaGovern, she drove off in the vehicle, and again was stopped at 50 Massachusetts Avenue.

She was originally charged with false impersonation of a law enforcement officer, failure to obey an officer, and fleeing a law enforcement officer. Those charges were later reduced to fleeing police, a misdemeanor.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.