Fairfield County Tax Preparer Sentenced For Defrauding IRS Of Nearly $1M

A tax preparer in Fairfield County will spend months in prison after admitting to preparing hundreds of false tax returns for clients.

Veronica Huitzil, 39, was sentenced in Bridgeport district court to six months in prison, followed by one year of supervised release after pleading guilty to preparing false tax returns and defrauding the IRS out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Huitzil, of Bridgeport, operated a tax return preparation practice in Bridgeport, assisting in the preparation and filing of more than 3,700 federal tax returns for the 2014 through 2018 tax years, U.S. Attorney John Durham said.

Durham said that many of the filed tax returns claimed dependents who were not dependents, deducted thousands of dollars in business losses for fictitious businesses, and included inflated or fabricated medical expenses, charitable contributions, and employee business expenses.

In total, Huitzil admitted that the IRS was defrauded out of $898,665. Durham noted that as a result of her contact, many of Huitzil’s clients filed tax returns that need to be amended.

The judge also ordered Huitzil to pay full restitution as part of her sentenced.

Specifically, Huitzil pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and assisting the filing of a false tax return.

Huitzil remains released on bond. She is scheduled to report to prison on Monday, Nov. 30.

