Fairfield County Resident ID'd As One Of Four Victims Of Fatal CT Plane Crash

Two pilots from Connecticut were killed in a plane crash into a commercial building along with a couple from Boston.

The Cessna citation 560X business jet crashed around 9:50 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 2, in Hartford County at Trumpf Inc., a manufacturer in Farmington.

The jet had just taken off from the Robertson Airport in Plainville, headed for Dare County Regional Airport in North Carolina, said the Federal Aviation Administration, said Lieutenant Tim McKenzie, of the Farmington Police.

The two pilots have been identified as Hartford County resident William O’Leary, age 55, of Bristol, and Fairfield County resident Mark Morrow, age 57, of Danbury, Mckenzie said.

The two passengers have been identified as Courtney Haviland, age 33, from Boston, and her husband William Shrauner, age 32.

"Once again, the Farmington Police Department extends their deepest condolences to the friends and family of the four passengers who died in this tragic crash," said McKenzie.

In addition to the four deaths, two employees of Trumpf Inc. were also injured, with one suffering serious burns.

He is being treated in the burn unit at Bridgeport Hospital.

The FAA, along with Farmington Police and NTSB, are investigating.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.