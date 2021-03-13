Fairfield County Man Sentenced For Third Federal Narcotics Conviction

A convicted felon from Fairfield County is heading back to prison for trafficking cocaine and other drugs in Connecticut.

Norwalk resident Domenico Sandalo, who has two previous convictions for federal drug trafficking offenses, was sentenced in District Court to 10 years in prison, followed by eight years of supervised release, officials announced this week.

Sandalo, who pleaded guilty in December last year to one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, must also pay a $5,000 fine.

U.S. Attorney Leonard Boyle said that in June 2019, the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Bridgeport High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force, Stamford Police Department, and Norwalk Police Department received information that Sandalo was in possession of a large quantity of cocaine, oxycodone pills, and marijuana.

On June 7, 2019, Sandalo was arrested following an investigation and officials seized 600 grams of cocaine, six kilograms of marijuana, 77 oxycodone pills, 46 fentanyl pills, 771 THC vape cartridges, and $53,943 in cash at his home.

Sandalo remains released on a $1.5 million bond and is required to report to prison on Wednesday, Aug. 4.

