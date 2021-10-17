Fairfield County Man Sentenced For Tax Evasion

A Fairfield County man has been sentenced for evading paying more than $141,000 in taxes.

Michael Monroe, age 48, of Norwalk, was sentenced on Friday, Oct. 15, to six months in prison and six months of home confinement, according to Leonard Boyle, acting United States attorney for the District of Connecticut.

Monroe was also sentenced to three years of supervised release and 90 hours of community service.

Boyle said he was ordered to pay back the taxes of $141,041, plus interest and penalties. He pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion on March 15.

Boyle said Monroe operated a construction business, Monroe Construction. From 2008 through 2013, he owed "substantial unpaid income taxes and penalties to the IRS."

In 2014, the IRS levied Monroe's business bank account used for his construction company.

Monroe then closed the bank account and evaded paying the IRS by using a check cashing service between November 2014 and November 2017, Boyle said.

He used the service to cash about $1.5 million in customer checks paid to Monroe Construction, the US Attorney's Office said.

The US Attorney's Office said for the 2014 and 2015 tax years, Monroe didn't report more than $700,000 his construction business had generated in gross revenues.

"In addition to evading payment to the IRS of more than $107,000, he understated the federal income taxes he owed in 2014 and 2015 by approximately $34,000," the US Attorney's Office said.

He is required to report to prison by Thursday, Dec. 9, Boyle said.

