Fairfield County Man Sentenced After Selling Fentanyl Involved In Overdose Death, Feds Say

A Fairfield County man has been sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison for selling fentanyl to a man who later died from an overdose.

John Matthews, also known as “Jay” and “Gotti,” age 36, of Bridgeport, was sentenced on Thursday, Sept. 30 to prison time in addition to three years of supervised release, said Leonard C Boyle, Acting US Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, a 35-year-old man in Trumbull died of a drug overdose.

The investigation revealed that Matthews sold the victim the fentanyl that caused the victim’s death, the documents said.

On Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, law enforcement investigators, posing as the overdose victim and using the victim’s cell phone, placed an order for narcotics from Matthews.

Matthews was arrested after he arrived at the victim’s residence to complete the transaction.

At the time of his arrest, Matthews possessed 247 wax folds of fentanyl and $1,828 in cash.

Matthews’ criminal history includes multiple drug-related convictions, and he was on state parole when he distributed the fentanyl involved in the overdose death.

Matthews has been detained in state custody since February 2019, after he was arrested and charged with stealing a firearm, criminal weapon possession, and possession of controlled substances offenses.

On Friday, June 18, he pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with the intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl.

The investigation was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Trumbull Police Department and Bridgeport Police Department.

