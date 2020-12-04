Fairfield County Man Charged After Declaring Bankruptcy Despite Life Insurance Payout

A Bridgeport man could face five years in prison after neglecting to mention while under oath that he was the beneficiary of a $100,000 life insurance policy for his mother, who died nine days after he filed for bankruptcy.

Anthony Faustini, 57, was $86,862 in debt according to the office of the Connecticut U.S. Attorney. He reportedly filed for bankruptcy on March 12 of 2018; nine days later, his mother passed away.

On April 18 of that year, Faustini testified in bankruptcy court. When he was specifically asked whether "anybody died and left you any money," Faustini said "no" under oath, and he failed to list the policy in a document detailing all items of value in his possession.

On June 21 of 2018, the day after the Connecticut Bankruptcy Court absolved Faustini of all his debts, he contacted the life insurance company to ask about the status of his claim payment. On June 26, he received a check for $100,246 from the company, according to U.S. Attorney John Durham's office.

The office of the U.S. Trustee of the District of Connecticut was reportedly notified of the life insurance payment and launched a "Rule 2004" examination of Faustini on June 5 of 2019.

Faustini allegedly denied that he knew about the life insurance policy when he filed for bankruptcy and didn't know how the insurance company knew where to send the check.

In addition to prison time, Faustin will pay $64,955 in restitution (the unspent portion of the $100,000 life insurance policy was stripped from Faustini after an investigation was completed). He will be sentenced in February of 2021.

