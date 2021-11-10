Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice
News

Fairfield County Fentanyl Dealer Sentenced To Federal Prison

2 milligrams of fentanyl, a lethal dose for most people. Photo Credit: United States Drug Enforcement Administration

A Fairfield County drug dealer has been sentenced to 60 months in federal prison for distributing fentanyl.

Anthony Figueroa-Gonzalez, age 29, of Bridgeport, was sentenced on Monday, Nov. 8, to prison time followed by four years of supervised release, said Leonard C Boyle, Acting US Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

According to court documents and statements made in court, in August 2019, the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Bridgeport High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force identified Figueroa-Gonzalez as a large-scale distributor of fentanyl.

In September and November 2019, investigators made controlled purchases, each of approximately 50 grams of fentanyl from Figueroa-Gonzalez in Bridgeport, the complaint said.

Figueroa-Gonzalez was arrested on a federal criminal complaint in May 2020. On Tuesday, July 27, he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute, and distribution of, 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

Figueroa-Gonzalez, who is released on a $100,000 bond, is required to report to prison on Wednesday, Dec. 29.

