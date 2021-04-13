Ex-Personnel Director Sentenced For Police Chief Exam Scandal In Fairfield County

A former city personnel director in Connecticut has been sentenced to four months in prison for his part in a test rigging scheme for the chief of police position at the largest department in Fairfield County.

Former Bridgeport City Personnel Director David Dunn was sentenced Tuesday, April 13 to prison time for conspiring with former police chief Armando Perez to cheat on the 2018 exam that led to Perez being named chief.

Dunn, age 73, who had worked for the city for more than 30 years, claimed that he helped with the scheme out of his loyalty to Mayor Joe Ganim.

In addition to the cheating scandal, Dunn was also found guilty of lying to FBI investigators when the scheme came to light.

Perez was sentenced on Monday, April 12, to a year and a day in prison for his role in the scandal after accepting a plea deal.

In addition to the prison time, Dunn was also sentenced to two years of supervised release and must pay a $5,000 fine and restitution of almost $300,000.

Dunn is scheduled to surrender to authorities on Tuesday, May 25.

