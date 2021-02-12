Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Eversource Employee Injured In Truck Crash

Kathy Reakes
An Eversource employee was injured during a crash in Southbury.
An Eversource employee was injured during a crash in Southbury. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An Eversource employee was hospitalized following a crash between a tow truck and a van.

The crash took place around 8:42 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 11, on Watertown Avenue in Southbury, said Southbury Police Sgt. Nadine Amatruda.

Amatruda said the crash took place when the van was traveling northbound on Watertown Avenue at Riverside Street, and the tow truck was traveling eastbound on West Main Street and Watertown Avenue.

The front end of the tow truck made contact with the side of the van, causing the van to go on its side, she said.

Eversource confirmed an employee was injured during the crash.

"We can confirm that one of our employees was involved in the accident Thursday morning in Waterbury when another driver hit the truck he was driving," said Frank Poirot, a spokesman for the company.

The employee was evaluated at an area hospital, he added.

"We hope all involved in the accident recover quickly," Poirot said.

