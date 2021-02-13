Duo Nabbed For Kidnapping, Murder Of Massachusetts Man Found In Connecticut

Two men have been charged for their alleged involvement in the kidnapping and murder of a Massachusetts man whose body was found in a burning vehicle in Connecticut.

Bradon Batiste, 33, of Spring, Massachusetts, and Calvin Roberson, 38, of Waterbury, were arrested Thursday, Feb. 11, for the Dec. 26 death of a Massachusetts man found in Hartford, said John Durham, U.S. States Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

Batiste was arrested in Athens, Georgia, and Roberson was arrested in Waterbury.

Shortly before 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 26, Hartford police and fire personnel responded to Shultas Place in Hartford where a black 2010 Acura was engulfed in flames, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

After the fire was extinguished, investigators discovered a male body in the rear of the vehicle. The victim was identified as Francisco Roman, Jr., age 28, of Chicopee, Massachusetts.

He had suffered several gunshot wounds, which the State of Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined as his cause of death.

It is alleged that Batiste and Roberson kidnapped Roman in Massachusetts on Thursday, Dec. 24, killed Roman and attempted to dispose of his body in Hartford.

If convicted of the charges, the defendants face a maximum term of imprisonment of life, or death if the government seeks the death penalty.

