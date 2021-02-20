Dominican National Sentenced For Role In CT Drug Ring

A Dominican man staying in Connecticut man has been sentenced to 46 months in prison for distributing heroin and fentanyl.

Brayan Gonzalez, age 26, announced a citizen of the Dominican Republic last residing in Waterbury, was sentenced on Wednesday, Feb. 17, said John Durham, U.S. States Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

According to court documents and statements made in court, an investigation by the DEA New Haven Task Force and the Waterbury Police Department revealed that Nestor Sosa-Ortiz operated a Waterbury-based drug trafficking organization that received large quantities of heroin and fentanyl from suppliers in Connecticut and New York and distributed the narcotics throughout New Haven County.

In May 2019, Sosa-Ortiz was arrested in New York City on separate federal heroin and fentanyl trafficking charges. during the arrest, police intercepted a planned drug transaction and seized two kilograms of fentanyl and two kilograms of heroin. Sosa-Ortiz continued to control his drug network while incarcerated by using smuggled cell phones to communicate with various co-conspirators.

During the investigation in Connecticut, Gonzalez was intercepted on calls coordinating the purchase and distribution of heroin and fentanyl. He sold the drugs to his own customers and other distributors in the greater Waterbury area.

Gonzalez and several co-defendants were arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. On that date, investigators executed five search warrants and seized six kilograms of suspected heroin/fentanyl, 100,000 bags of suspected heroin/fentanyl packaged for street distribution, 1,000 fentanyl pills disguised as Percocet pills, one firearm, and $50,000 in cash.

A search of Gonzalez’s residence alone revealed approximately 117 grams of fentanyl, approximately 100 grams of heroin, numerous blue pills with “M/30” (oxycodone) markings, and items used to process and package narcotics, including a kilogram press, the court documents show.

Gonzalez has been detained since his arrest. In June, he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute, and to possess with intent to distribute, heroin and fentanyl.

Gonzalez faces immigration proceedings when he completes his prison term.

Sixteen individuals were charged as a result of this investigation. Sosa-Ortiz pleaded guilty and awaits sentencing.

