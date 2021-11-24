CT Woman Dies After Being Struck By Car

A Connecticut woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle on a busy roadway.

Hartford County resident Yvonne Constant, age 55, of New Britain, was killed around 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 23, on Willard Ave., in Newington, police said,

Responding EMS attempted lifesaving measures on Constant, who was later died at an area hospital, police said.

The driver of the vehicle, a passenger car, remained on the scene, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Detective Feeney at 860-594-6208.

