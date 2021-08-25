CT Teen Nabbed In Stolen Vehicle Following Crash, State Police Say

A teen was apprehended by Connecticut State Police after allegedly stealing a vehicle from an I-95 rest area and then crashing.

The incident unfolded in New Haven County a little after 4 p.m., Monday, Aug. 23, when state police were notified of a Range Rover with stolen plates driving erratically on I-95 in Madison.

Troopers responded to the area of the I-95 Madison rest area where the Range Rover was last seen.

Moments later, the vehicle was spotted on I-95 and while attempting to catch up to the Range Rover, the trooper was passed by a Honda Civic that had just been stolen from the rest area, state police said.

The driver of the Civic, who seemed to be traveling with the Range Rover, was driving erratically and at a high rate of speed passing other motorists on the shoulder of the roadway, state police said.

When troopers attempted to pull over the Civic it took off at a high rate of speed and troopers backed off to try and stop the Range Rover.

Moments later they were notified the Civic had crashed at the Exit 65 off-ramp with two other vehicles.

Troopers responded to the crash and were able to arrest the driver of the Civic, who was injured before he was transported to the hospital.

The 15-year-old was charged with:

Reckless driving;

Disobey of signals;

Driving une34 the influence of drugs or alcohol;

Larceny;

Resisting arrest;

Conspiracy;

Reckless endangerment.

The juvenile is being supervised by state police while he receives medical treatment.

After he is released he will be transported to the Bridgeport Juvenile Detention Center.

The driver of the Range Rover was not apprehended.

