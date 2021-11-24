CT Student On Way To School Struck By Car In Crosswalk

A Connecticut high school student is hospitalized after being hit by a car while crossing the roadway leading to his school.

The Hartford County student was hit around 7:10 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 23, in Plainville, according to the principal of Plainville High School.

Principal Carl Johnson said in a note to parents the student was hit by a car while crossing East Street in the crosswalk going to Robert Holcomb Way.

A staff member witnessed the crash and stopped to help, Johnson said,

Johnson said reports say the student is okay but was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

The school district is working with town police to add officers to that crossing area near the school.

