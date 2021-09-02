CT State Trooper Dies After Being Swept Away By Floodwaters During Height Of Storm

A Connecticut State Police sergeant who was hospitalized after his vehicle was swept away by floodwaters during Storm Ida has died.

The well-respected veteran trooper lost his life early Thursday morning, Sept. 2 as sweeping floodwaters in Litchfield County from the Pomperaug River flooded a road in Woodbury.

Hours after Troop L last heard from him, Sergeant Brian Mohl was found by search and rescue teams in the waters of the river, swollen by the torrential rains of Ida.

“It is with deep regret and sadness that I report that the State Police today lost a good man who dedicated more than a quarter-century to protecting the citizens of Connecticut," said Colonel Stavros Mellekas, Commanding Officer of the State Police. "Sgt. Mohl was committed to helping others, to keeping public safety his priority, and to always assisting his fellow troopers."

“Every line of duty death is heartbreaking and the loss of Sgt. Mohl is no different. He was outside, in the middle of the night, in horrendous conditions, patrolling the Troop L area. He was doing a job he loved and he was taken much too soon."

Mohl entered the State Police Training Academy in November 1994, and graduated on June 1995, with the 105th Training Troop. He was assigned to Troop A in Southbury and transferred to Troop L in Litchfield after being promoted to Sergeant in May 2000.

He also served as Sergeant at Troop B in North Canaan, Troop G in Bridgeport, and Troop H in Hartford before returning to Troop L in 2008.

He is the 25th Connecticut State Trooper to die in the line of duty.

