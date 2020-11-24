CT State Police Prepares For Thanksgiving Week Enforcement

Although many residents are reconsidering typical Thanksgiving gatherings in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, state troopers in Connecticut still plan to heighten patrols over the holiday, targeting aggressive and drunk drivers.

State Police said they arrested 52 drivers for driving while intoxicated over Thanksgiving weekend in 2019 and ticketed 385 drivers for speeding. In total, 593 accidents were investigated, two of which involved fatalities.

“Whether you’re traveling three miles, 30 miles or 60 miles, we ask that all drivers prepare for their trip by allowing enough time to arrive at their destination safely,” said Colonel Stavros Mellekas, commanding officer of the state police. “It’s best to check traffic and weather reports prior to leaving home. Be patient and courteous on the roads, as others will be traveling as well.”

State police also ticketed 20 drivers for foregoing their seatbelts and issued tickets for 1,257 traffic violations over Thanksgiving weekend of 2019.

Troopers will patrol highways in traditional and unmarked vehicles, the agency said. They will also enforce Connecticut's "Move Over" law, which requires drivers to slow to a speed below the posted speed limit when passing emergency vehicles and to move one lane away from moving emergency vehicles when possible.

