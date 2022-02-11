CT Nurse Admits To Tampering With Fentanyl Vials

A Connecticut man has admitted to tampering with fentanyl vials while working as a nurse.

Bryan Wilson, age 39, of the New Haven County town of Madison, pleaded guilty on Thursday, Feb. 10, to tampering with a consumer product, according to Leonard Boyle, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

While working as a nurse at The Vascular Experts, a Connecticut company that performs outpatient medical procedures, Wilson had access to a secure area where vials of drugs used as aesthetics were held, the US Attorney's Office said.

In August and September, Wilson used a syringe to withdraw fentanyl from the vials, and he injected saline into them so it would seem like nothing was missing, Boyle reported.

He was released on bond pending sentencing, which is scheduled for Thursday, May 5.

Wilson also surrendered his nursing license, according to the report.

The US Attorney's Office said the case was investigated by the following agencies:

The Food and Drug Administration Office of Criminal Investigations;

The Drug Enforcement Administration's Hartford Diversion Control Division;

The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection, Drug Control Division.

