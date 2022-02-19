CT Man Sentenced For Violating Federal Sex Offender Registration, Notification Act

A Connecticut man will spend time in prison after admitting to failing to register as a sex offender on at least two occasions, federal officials announced.

New Haven County resident Christopher Poskus, age 47, of Waterbury, was sentenced to 16 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release after pleading guilty in October 2021 to two counts of failing to register as a sex offender.

US Attorney Leonard Boyle said that in 2010, Poskus was convicted in state court of possession of child pornography and was sentenced to 14 years in prison, suspended after seven years, and 10 years of probation.

He also was required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.

While on probation, according to court documents, Poskus violated several mandatory and special conditions, had his probation revoked, returned to prison, and eventually was placed under house arrest with GPS monitoring.

In July 2019, Poskus removed his GPS monitoring device and fled to California, where he was subsequently tracked down and arrested in a San Francisco homeless shelter.

Prosecutors noted that Poskus failed to update his Connecticut sex offender registration to reflect an interstate change of residence, and he failed to register as a sex offender in California.

Boyle said that Poskus was detained until Dec. 21, 2020, when he was released on probation.

Officials said that on Jan. 7, 2021, probation officers were again unable to contact Poskus and found out he had left Connecticut shortly after his release from prison.

Poskus was again found in San Francisco, failed to update his Connecticut sex offender registration to reflect his change of residence, and failed to register as a sex offender in California, the US Attorney's Office said.

On Oct. 14, 2021, Poskus pleaded guilty to two counts of failing to register as a sex offender.

