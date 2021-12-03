CT Man Sentenced For Role In Northeast Grab-Go Theft Scheme

A Connecticut man has been sentenced to 15 months in prison for participating in an extensive commercial larceny spree.

Andres Barclett, aka "Coolie", age 27, of Hartford, was sentenced on Wednesday, Dec. 1, followed by two years of supervised release, said Leonard C Boyle, Acting US Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

This case stems from “Operation American Steal,” a long-term multi-agency investigation into numerous “grab and go” thefts from various retail fashion stores in Connecticut and nearby states," said Boyle.

A “grab-and-go” scheme is a type of theft where one or more people enter a retail store, grab as many items of clothing or other goods as they can carry, leave the store without paying for the merchandise, and depart in a waiting getaway vehicle.

Barclett was part of a network of individuals who in 2019 and 2020 committed more than 50 grab-and-go thefts from Polo Ralph Lauren, T.J. Maxx, Balenciaga, Burberry, Macy’s, Marshalls, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Tommy Hilfiger, Sephora, and other stores in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, and New York, the US Attorney's Office said.

They then transported the stolen merchandise to Connecticut and sold the items on the internet or the street, they added.

Barclett participated in at least 13 thefts resulting in losses of more than $50,000.

Judge Bryant ordered Barclett to pay $19,968.85 in restitution.

Barclett has been detained since May 2020, since his arrest on unrelated state charges. In August, he pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of conspiracy to transport and possess stolen property.

