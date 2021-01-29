CT Man Sentenced For Making Hoax Threats, Feds Say

A Connecticut man was sentenced to nine years in prison for making numerous hoax threats, and for violating the conditions of his supervised release that followed his earlier federal convictions for sending threatening communications.

Gary Joseph Gravelle, also known as Roland Prejean, 53, of New Haven, was sentenced on Wednesday, Jan. 27, followed by three years of supervised release, said John Durham, U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on Friday, July 19, 2013, Gravelle was sentenced in Bridgeport federal court to 70 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for mailing numerous threatening letters in 2010. He was released from prison in 2015.

In September 2018, while he was on federal supervised release, Gravelle used the U.S. mail, e-mail, and telephone to threaten to harm people and explode property in Connecticut, Vermont, and Washington, court papers showed.

Certain letters that Gravelle mailed contained a white powdery substance and statements that the substance was Anthrax, a biological agent and toxin.

Gravelle made threats to various mental health providers and facilities in New Haven, U.S. probation officers, a U.S. District Court judge, an international airport in Vermont, a federal prison in Washington, occupants of a building in Old Saybrook, a credit union in Bristol, and organizations and religious centers in Connecticut. He also sent a letter threatening to kill the President of the United States.

Gravelle has been detained since his arrest on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. In January 2020 he pleaded guilty to five counts of maliciously conveying false information about an explosive, one count related to the sending of hoax Anthrax letters, and one count of making threats against the President. He also admitted that he failed to comply with the conditions of his supervised release.

