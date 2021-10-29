CT Man Sentenced For Fraud, Identity Theft Offenses

A Connecticut man has been sentenced to 60 months in prison for fraud and identity theft offenses stemming from involvement in a scheme to use stolen identities to lease and purchase vehicles and motorcycles.

Hartford County resident, Jamie Pinto, age 45, of Manchester, was sentenced Wednesday, Oct. 27 to prison time followed by three years of supervised release, said Leonard C Boyle, acting US Attorney for the District of Connecticut,

According to court documents and statements made in court, beginning in late 2017, Pinto, Domingo St. Hilaire Rosario, and another individual conspired to use stolen identities to obtain vehicles and motorcycles at dealerships in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Jersey.

As part of the scheme, Rosario arranged for a car or motorcycle to be purchased or leased from a dealership in the name of an identity theft victim, and Pinto or another co-conspirator impersonated the identity theft victim at the dealership to complete the paperwork.

Rosario supplied Pinto and others with fraudulent identification documents bearing the victim’s personal identifying information, and with a fraudulent photo identification that contained the identifying information of the victim and a photograph of a co-conspirator.

Boyle said that Rosario intended to sell or export the vehicles.

Through this scheme, Rosario, Pinto, and their co-conspirators acquired at least 13 vehicles and attempted to acquire at least two more.

Some of the vehicles were recovered by law enforcement and returned to the dealers.

In March 2019, Pinto pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, one count of wire fraud, and two counts of aggravated identity theft.

He has been detained since July 2019 after he violated the conditions of his release and his bond was revoked.

Rosario and Pinto have also been ordered to pay $203,873.11 in restitution.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.