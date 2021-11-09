CT Man Sentenced For Downloading Child Sex Abuse Images

A Connecticut man will spend years behind bars after being busted downloading child porn on the Internet, federal officials announced.

New Haven County resident Eric Rundstrom, age 47, of Wallingford, has been sentenced to 60 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for downloading child sex abuse images from the Internet.

Acting US Attorney Leonard Boyle said that an FBI investigation found that Rundstrom had accessed an online website to connect with others interested in collecting and sharing images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children.

Investigators discovered a link to an online file hosting account associated with Rundstrom where hundreds of images and videos of child pornography had been stored, Boyle said, including images of adult men sexually abusing prepubescent girls.

Rundstrom was arrested on Feb. 14, 2019. He pleaded guilty in March 2020 to one count of receipt and possession of child pornography.

He remains released on a $25,000 bond and is required to report to prison no later than Tuesday, Dec. 7.

