CT Man Sentenced For Distributing Heroin, Crack

A 24-year-old Connecticut man has been sentenced for distributing heroin and crack cocaine.

Hector Diaz, of Waterbury, was sentenced to 24 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to Leonard Boyle, United States attorney for the District of Connecticut.

In May 2020, the Drug Enforcement Administration New Haven Task Force and Waterbury Police Department began to investigate a drug trafficking organization that was distributing heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine in the Waterbury area, the US Attorney's Office reported.

Authorities wiretapped phones used by members of the organization, made controlled purchases of narcotics, did physical surveillance and seized drugs during motor vehicle stops, Boyle said.

In November of 2020, Diaz was found to have ordered distribution quantities of heroin and crack cocaine and sold the drugs to his customers, according to the report.

Diaz and others were charged with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute, heroin, cocaine and cocaine base on March 1, and he pleaded guilty on Nov. 1, Boyle said.

Diaz has been detained since he was arrested on March 3, according to the announcement.

The US attorney's Office reported that on the day Diaz was arrested, authorities executed seven search warrants and seized the following:

About 40,000 bags of suspected heroin

350 grams of cocaine

50 grams of crack cocaine

Nine firearms

