CT Man Sentenced For Distributing Cocaine

A Connecticut man has been sentenced to 41 months in prison for distributing cocaine and crack cocaine.

Windham County resident Andre Smith, also known as "Dre", age 42, of Woodstock, was sentenced on Thursday, Jan. 13, said Leonard C Boyle, US Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

Smith was also sentenced to three years of supervised release following his imprisonment.

According to court documents and statements made in court, in 2018, the FBI, Norwich Police Department, and other law enforcement agencies began investigating a drug trafficking organization that was distributing heroin, cocaine, and crack cocaine in southeastern Connecticut.

The investigation, which included court-authorized wiretaps and six controlled purchases of crack from Harold Butler, revealed that Butler and others were distributing narcotics to drug users and other street-level dealers, including Smith, in southeastern Connecticut, court documents showed.

Butler also used his Norwich business, Hat Boyz, to store and distribute narcotics, the US Attorney's Office said.

Smith was arrested in February 2019 and in March was indicted by a grand jury. He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and cocaine base (“crack”) in 2021.

Smith, who is released on bond, is required to report to prison in March.

