CT Man Sentenced For Dark Web Fentanyl Distribution

A Connecticut man was sentenced to more than a decade in prison for trafficking drugs on the dark web, leading to a fatal overdose, and firearm charges.

Barry Duclos, age 43, of New London County, was sentenced on Tuesday, Feb. 1, to 170 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to Leonard Boyle, United States attorney for the District of Connecticut.

The US Attorney's Office said Duclos, a resident of Norwich, was found guilty of the following charges on July 30:

Seven counts of possession with intent to distribute and distribution of fentanyl analogues

Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and carfentanil

Possession of ammunition by a convicted felon

Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

Between about September of 2017 and February of 2018, Duclos ran a vendor page of the dark web "Dream Market" and advertised the sale of fenanyl analogues, Boyle said.

He shipped the fentanyl analogues to customers who paid using Bitcoin, the report said.

On Sept. 21, 2017, a 39-year-old man in Tennessee fatally overdosed after using the drugs he ordered from Duclos, Boyle reported.

Duclos was arrested on Feb. 12, 2018, and has been detained since his arrest, the US Attorney's Office reported.

Authorities located a loaded YHM rifle with several magazines, including two extended magazines, in Duclos' home, Boyle said.

Investigators also seized fentanyl and carfentanil from Duclos' home and a computer he used to access Dream Market, according to the report.

The case was investigated by the US Postal Inspection Service and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Boyle said the following agencies assisted with the investigation:

Homeland Security Investigations

US Customs and Border Patrol

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

The Connecticut State Police

The Norwich Police Department

The Robertson County Sherriff’s Office in Tennessee

