CT Man Sentenced For Child Exploitation Offense

A Connecticut man has been sentenced for receiving child pornography over a mobile dating application.

Hartford County resident David Messier, age 36, of Bristol, was sentenced on Friday, Dec. 3, to 75 months in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release, according to an announcement from Leonard Boyle, acting United States attorney for the District of Connecticut.

In July of 2017, Messier began communicating with Amber Foley, formerly of the New Haven County city of Meriden, on the dating application, MeetMe, the US Attorney's Office reported.

After exchanging messages, Foley sent Messier child pornography, according to the announcement.

Messier then requested additional photos of the 4-year-old girl from the photograph and of a 2-year-old boy, Boyle reported.

Boyle said Messier was arrested on a federal criminal complaint in February 2019, and he pleaded guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography on Oct. 31, 2019.

Messier is required to report to prison on Friday, Jan. 28, the US Attorney's Office said.

Foley pleaded guilty to the distribution of child pornography and was sentenced to 90 months in prison on Sept. 8, Boyle said.

Boyle reported that the case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the Meriden and Hartford Police Departments.

Authorities were also assisted by the Connecticut Department of Children and Families.

